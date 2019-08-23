close
August 23, 2019

TCF

National

 
August 23, 2019

Islamabad: The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and Mishal Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding to create awareness among general public about out of school children through print, electronic and online mediums. Mishal and TCF will jointly develop a capacity building initiative by engaging senior journalists on multiple forums.

