Islamabad: The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and Mishal Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding to create awareness among general public about out of school children through print, electronic and online mediums. Mishal and TCF will jointly develop a capacity building initiative by engaging senior journalists on multiple forums.
