Seven outlaws arrested in Pindi

Rawalpindi: The Police, in crackdown against land grabbers and anti-social elements, have arrested seven gunmen hired by land-grabbing mafia and recovered arms and ammunition from the gunmen of land grabber providing land to the cooperatives societies, the police spokesman said. The Saddar Division Police have recovered heavy weapons including four Kalashnikov rifles and other lethal arms during the search operation in the marked areas of land grabbers. The raiding party of police also recovered huge quantity of foreign and local liquor along with other drugs worth millions of rupees recovered.