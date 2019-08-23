Rupee higher

The rupee traded stronger in the interbank foreign exchange market on Thursday, amid slowdown in the dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 158.23 against the greenback, 34 paisas up from the previous closing of 158.57. In the open market, the rupee ended unchanged at 158.90 against the dollar. Dealers said soft dollar demand, increased external inflows and positive balance of payments data added appreciation to the currency.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also, in a tweet, said the government’s consistent focus on reducing the external imbalances by curbing imports and increasing exports drove down the current account deficit by 73 percent in the first month of this fiscal year.

The current account deficit stood at $579 million in July, compared with $2.130 billion in the same period of the last year. However, investors were concerned about the July’s gloomy foreign direct investment numbers.

Foreign direct investment into Pakistan fell 59 percent to $73.4 million in July. Asia-Pacific Group, the regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is currently conducting in Australia evaluation to determine the country’s removal from the grey list next month. The Asia-Pacific Group has adopted Pakistan’s mutual evaluation report and has identified a number of deficiencies in the country’s anti-money laundering and combating terror financing framework.