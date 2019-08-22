PDWP approves 14 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 14 projects worth Rs10374.624 million and four projects were deferred due to inadequate designs.

Shahzad Khan Bangash, the additional chief secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired the meeting. The meeting was attended by Atif Rehman, Secretary P&D Department, members of the PDWP, special secretary, P&D merged areas, departments concerned and districts level officers.

The forum considered 18 projects about different sectors including roads, local government, Multi-Sectoral Development, Water, Elementary and Secondary Education, Agriculture, Home and AIP sectors for the uplift of the province and merged areas.

The forum approved 14 projects with an estimated cost of Rs10374.624 million. Four projects were deferred due to inadequate designs. These were returned to respective departments for rectification.

A handout said in the historic session of PDWP, the first eight projects worth Rs9132.643 million under the tribal decade strategy were approved.

“This will usher in a new era of development in the merged areas which will help to bring it on a par with the rest of the province,” said an official.

He added that the government had allocated Rs 59 billion for tribal decade strategy for the Financial Year 2019-20 alone. The total envelope of 10 years development campaign is approximately Rs1 trillion.