PM’s economic team reviews progress on mega projects

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Team of the Prime Minister on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

It was attended by the Minister for Planning Development and Reform, Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry & Production and Investment, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Finance, Secretary Food Security & Research Division and Secretary Planning Development & Reforms.

The Minister for Planning Development & Reform briefed the economic team about the progress on the mega projects of the public sector development programme of the Federal Government during the current fiscal year.

He also presented the complete road map to execute the major projects on fast track. He also informed that proper monitoring will be conducted during the current fiscal year so that all development initiatives may be completed as per planned physical and financial phasing. It was also briefed that latest technologies will be utilised to monitor and complete these projects.

Minister for Economic Affairs Division briefed in the meeting that sufficient funding is available from development partners for projects of social and infrastructure sectors of the federal and provincial governments. During the discussion, it was also highlighted that government will simplify the procedures for release and utilisation of development funds.

During the discussion Agriculture Emergency Programme of the government was also discussed in details, it was highlighted that this programme will be executed effectively with the coordination of provincial governments. During the discussions, it was also informed that the Prime Minister will himself monitor the progress of agricultural projects, so that socio economic condition of the rural areas and common man may be uplifted.

The economic team also discussed the possible measures to improve Ease of Doing Business at the earliest so that investor’s confidence may be improved to boost business activities in the country. During the discussion, it was also decided that the Special Economic Zones and Export Processing Zones will be made operationalzed in coordination with the provincial governments at the earliest to enhance the foreign direct investment.

The Economic Team also discussed in details the progress on various components of the Ehsaas Programme to uplift the pro-poor segment of the society so that they can get maximum relief.

The chair emphasized that all Ministries should pro-actively execute development projects and reforms process should be continued on fast track to improve service delivery at large in the country.