Use of plastic bags: ‘Govt not taking traders into confidence’

ISLAMABAD: The traders’ community of the federal capital has given deadline of 24 hours to the government to stop acting against use of shoppers and biodegradable bags. Addressing a press conference here, President of Markazi Tanzeerm Tajran Pakistan Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry along with other members of the business community warned the Ministry of Climate Change and the Islamabad administration that the traders would march towards the Prime Minister House if renowned food outlet is not de-sealed and raids on shops are not stopped in 24-hour time. “We will march towards the Prime Minister House and will also break seal of the outlet if arrested traders are not released and the outlet is not de-sealed,” Kashif Chaudhry said.

He alleged that the Islamabad administration de-sealed outlet which was using biodegradable bags which are disposed of from 20 days to 6-month time.

He said use of biodegradable bags in place of plastic shoppers in KP province was started recently whereas the Ministry of Climate Change and administration had started sealing shops and food outlets in Islamabad without taking the traders community into confidence.

On the other hand, he said the civic body had failed in setting up solid waste management plant in the federal capital and garbage is being thrown in open places, saying the practice was badly affecting the environment. He said the government authorities would face strong resistance from traders if they attempted any action against them in future.

Present on the occasion were representatives of traders including Khurshid Qureshi, Nadeem Abbasi, Iftikhar Ahmad Jamal and others.