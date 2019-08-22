Over 1.36m record filers submit returns till 21st

ISLAMABAD: FBR has increased number of income tax return filers by 69 percent (over 1.36 million) in one year which is an all time high record. While talking to this scribe on Wednesday, Chief In-Land Revenue (Operations) of FBR Bakhtiar Muhammad said that according to the facts and figures, the number of income tax filers reached over 2.5 million till August 21 this year, while number of income tax return filers was over 1.5 million last year. He said this year in the history of Pakistan the increase in number of annual income tax return filers is 69 percent which is all time high.