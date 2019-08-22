NAB okays holding 12 inquiries

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday approved holding of 10 inquiries and two investigations.

The Executive Board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) held on Wednesday with the chair of its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, and was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations, Director General Rawalpindi and senior officers of NAB.

The Executive Board accorded approval of conducting 10 inquiries against Messers Pace Pakistan, Private Limited and others; Messers Commoners Sky Garden Private Limited and officials/officers of Revenue Department; Brigadier (R) Muhammad Farooq Maan, former chairman PCBL; Messers Hasnain cotex, Rawat Developers and others; officers/officials of PIA; officers/officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company, Peshawar and others; Management of Balochistan Development Authority; Health Department Quetta and others; Children Hospital Multan; officers and officials of District Account Office Multan and others; Health Department Quetta and others; Children Hospital Multan, District Account Office Multan’s officers/officials and others; Ahmed Khan Baloch, former member of Provincial Assembly from Lodhran and others; Arif Ibrahim, former Secretary Finance, Gilgit-Baltistan and others and officers and officials of LGE&RDD TMA Town III and others.

The NAB’ Executive Board of the NAB also authorised two investigations against various departments including officers/officials of Land Utilisation department, government of Sindh and others; officers /officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited.

The Executive Board of the NAB authorized referring the cases against officers/officials of Swat University and others; officers/officials of Revenue Department Charsadda and others; Directorate of Civil Defence, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; officers/officials of District Education Office, Kohat and others to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per law.

The Executive Board meeting authorised sending cases against Malik Muhammad Usman , Chairman District Council, Qila Abdullah and others to Anti Corruption Department, Balochistan. It also authorised transferring the cases of buying land in Sarai Professional Cooperative Housing Society and officers/officials of CDA and others to CDA to proceed as per law.

The Executive Board of the NAB authorised sending cases of Jan Muhammad Memon, Account Holder, Allied Bank Limited Cattle Branch Hyderabad to Auditor General Sindh for further legal action. It authorised referring the cases against the management of Faisalabad Parking Company Limited, officers/officials and management of Lahore Division Cattle Market Management Committee and other to Local Bodies Department, Punjab as per law. The Executive Board of the NAB authorised closing the cases against Chaudhry Muhammad Qasim, Chief Executive/ Director, Messers Chaudhry Group of Industries (Chaudhry Cable Private Limited and Chaudhry Wire Rope industries Private Limited Lahore) and others; owners/directors of Messers Hasnain Cosmetics Private Limited; officers/officials of C and D; Department, Punjab; Management of Punjab Culture and Outreach Company; Management, officers/officials of Capital Market Management Company, Dera Ghazi Khan; Management, officers/officials of Punjab Population Innovation Fund Company and others; Management, officers/officials of Punjab Working Women Endowment; Malik Qasim, member Provincial Assembly due to lack of incriminating evidence.

The spokesman of the NAB said it was a yearlong prescribed policy of NAB to apprise the people about the decisions of Executive Board meeting. “It does not aim hurting anyone. All inquiries and investigations were initiated on the basis of alleged allegations which are not final,” the spokesman said.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’ and priority is to take white collar crimes to logical conclusion. “NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan. NAB has recovered billion of rupees from illegal housing societies and returned to the effected. Business community was backbone of country’s economy,” he said. He said after his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce he had set up Special Cell at NAB headquarters to resolve the issues of business community.