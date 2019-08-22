Current account deficit reduced by $1.5b in July: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the current account deficit had been reduced by more than $6 billion last year and in July this year the deficit was 73 percent. In a tweet, the prime minister noted that the government’s consistent focus on reducing the external imbalances by reducing imports and increasing exports and remittances were bearing fruit. He wrote, “The govt's consistent focus on reducing our external imbalances by reducing imports&increasing exports&remittances are bearing fruit. Current account deficit reduced by more than $6 bn last yr&July this yr deficit is 73% or $1.5 bn lower than July 2018 - a great achievement.”

Meanwhile, Imran Khan that ensuring masses’ access to easy and cheap justice was the topmost priority of the government.

He said this during a meeting with Minister for Law Dr Farogh Nasim, who called on him here at the Prime Minister Office. Parliamentary Secretary for Law Malika Bokhari, Secretary Law Arshad Farooq Rahim and other senior ministry officials were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister was of the view that easy and speedy provision of justice was the key to bringing significant change in the life of public. He appreciated the law minister for his efforts for legislation to make life of the common man easy.

The minister apprised the prime minister of the legislation done so far and the legislative pieces in the pipeline, focusing mainly on how to ensure speedy and cheap justice to public.