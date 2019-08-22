Two matches decided in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: Khizra Club qualified for the 2nd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Garhi Shahu Gymkhana by 8 runs at the Township Whites Ground.

Scores: Khizra Club 149 all out in 19.3 overs

(Zain Bin Farooq 54, Adnan Rasool 34, Umer Eman 14, M Ibrar 12, Asad Khan 10, Khaqan Abbasi 3/25, M Ali 2/39, Zeeshan Akram). Garhi Shahu Gymkhana 141/8 in 20 overs (Khaqan Abbasi 59, Usman Nadeem 32, Umari Abbas 2/21).

In another match of this tournament Raja Club beat Bostan Gymkhana by 24 runs at the Township Albilal Ground.

Scores: Raja Club 124/5 in 20 overs (Razaullah 57*, Yasir Ali 26, Usman ALi 18). Bostan Gym 100 all out in 17.2 overs (Shahzaib Iftikhar 61, Ayaz Baig 17, Usman Ali 3/20, Shahzaib 2/25, Bilal Khan 2/11).