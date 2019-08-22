Emerging cricketers camp from tomorrow

LAHORE: Emerging cricketers from all over the country have been invited for Emerging Players High Performance Skill and Training Programme, which starts August 23 at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The two-week-long camp goes down as the third and final phase of the NCA’s high performance programme and will be attended by 12 players. Pacer Mohammad Hasnain was called up for the camp, but due to his commitments in the Caribbean Premier League he will not be joining. The names of 12 invited players in alphabetical order are: Ahsan Jameel Mirza (Karachi), Akif Javed (Kohat), Arshad Iqbal (Abbottabad), Arshadullah Ullah (FATA), Faisal Akram (Multan) Haris Rauf (Rawalpindi), M Amir Hussain (Swat), M Asad (Abbottabad), M Jalal (FATA), Musa Khan (Islamabad), Umer Khan (Rawalpindi), Zahid Mehmood (Larkana).