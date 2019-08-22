Zimbabwe Cricket and SRC settle issues

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) have agreed terms on a settlement, and the dust is starting to clear in what has been one of the deepest crises in the country’s cricketing history. But the resolution has come too late considering Zimbabwe’s men’s and women’s teams are out of the T20 World Cup next year. Could a players union have kept them out of the administrative power struggle and made a difference to their fate?

Zimbabwe is one of the few Full Members to not have an active players’ association, but that’s not for lack of trying on the part of players. In the last few decades, they have tried several times to self organise, bargain collectively and engage in industrial action with the board. There have been minor victories along the way, but sustainable solutions have remained elusive, and the formation of a union in the Zimbabwean context is a knotty subject.