Thu Aug 22, 2019
National cycling begins tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

LAHORE: Both male and female players of Punjab Cycling Association will participate in the 4th National Road Cycling Championship. The championship is going to be held in Karachi from August 23 to 25.

PCA president Mauzzam Khan informed media at a press conference here that men’s team includes Masood Ahmed, Usama Qayyum, Waheedul Hassan, Syed Aqib Ali, Mohamamd Sharif and Mohammad Tallha while female team have Mahwish, Ammara, Mahnoor, Hina Shaukat, Iqra Naz and Tayyaba Noor.

