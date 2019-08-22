Rizwan tops fitness test at national camp

Misbah still undecided over PCB coaching job

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain Misbah-ul-Haq have not decided yet to apply for the coaching job of the national team but he made it clear that he will resign from the cricket committee if he opted for the position and got recruited as head coach.

Misbah, who is camp commandant of the pre-season camp, while talking to media said he wants to set a tough disciplined approach as a way for life for the selected lot of camp trainees

Furthermore, the PCB is considering former captain Rashid Latif’s name for the post of chief selector if Misbah-ul-Haq refuses to accept both duties. The 45-year-old also talked about the ongoing pre-season conditioning camp, which is attended by 14 centrally contracted players while six other cricketers of the country. The camp which concludes on September 7 has been organised by the PCB to achieve the objective of enhancing players fitness and endurance ahead of Pakistan’s coming assignment of two-Test series of the ICC championship against Sri Lanka at home.

Meanwhile wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan topped the fitness test during the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) pre-season camp here at National Cricket Academy (NCA).Rizwan scored 19.2 points in YoYo test to remain dominant in the first group test taken at NCA. The players have been divided into two groups to give the fitness trial.

Test batsmen Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq have scored 19.1 points each to set just behind Rizwan. PCB had called 21 players to attend a pre-season camp at NCA starting from August 22. August 20, 21 were set-up as fitness trial days.