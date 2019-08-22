close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
AFP
August 22, 2019

N Macedoniaex-prosecutor accused in bribery scam

World

AFP
August 22, 2019

SKOPJE: North Macedonia´s former special prosecutor was accused of abuse of power for her alleged role in a bribery scandal that has undermined the government´s pledges to root out graft. Katica Janeva, who was detained at her home, had led a special prosecutor´s office created in the midst of a political crisis in 2015 with a mandate to prosecute high-level political crime.

