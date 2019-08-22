close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
Newsdesk
August 22, 2019

Blasts hit militia groupposition at Iraq’s Balad air base

World

TIKRIT: Several blasts hit a position held by Iraqi Shi’ite paramilitaries next to Balad air base north of Baghdad on Tuesday, an Iraqi military official and a source in a paramilitary group said. It was one of a series of explosions in recent weeks at weapons depots, bases or positions belonging to factions within the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), Iraq’s umbrella of mostly Shi’ite Muslim paramilitary groups. Balad base hosts U.S. forces and contractors and is located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Baghdad. A PMF group backed by Iran is stationed nearby. The military official said the intended target of the blasts was the group’s position near the base.

