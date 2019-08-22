Australia to join US in Gulf maritime security mission

SYDNEY: Australia will join the US-led mission to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions with Iran, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Wednesday. Morrison said Australia would send a “modest” contribution — including a frigate, a P8 maritime surveillance aircraft and support staff — to the mission, which will also involve British and Bahraini forces. “Our contribution will be limited in scope and it will be time-bound,” Morrison said, expressing concern about security incidents in the vital shipping lane in the past few months. “This destabilising behaviour is a threat to Australian interests in the region,” he said in a joint statement with his foreign and defence ministers. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper had pressed for Australia’s help patrolling the strategic waterway during a visit to Sydney earlier this month. The move followed a spate of incidents — including the seizure of ships — involving Iran and Western powers, in particular Britain and the US, centred on the vital Gulf channel.