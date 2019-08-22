Cambodian PM sues political foe in French courts

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s leader is suing a longtime political opponent in a French court for defamation, the lawyer who filed the complaint said Wednesday.

Opposition figure Sam Rainsy, a French citizen, accused prime minister Hun Sen of plotting the 2008 death of the police commissioner in a helicopter crash, according to the lawsuit which will be heard in France. The lawsuit is a rare legal challenge outside of Cambodia, where rights groups say the courts are controlled by the ruling party. “Mr Sam Rainsy, on his Facebook account, had written unacceptable things about the prime minister,” lawyer Luc Brossollet told AFP. “We want the French authorities to condemn Sam Rainsy for defamation.”