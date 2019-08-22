Cuba falls in love again with the beard — and it’s not about Fidel

HAVANA: Cubans and beards have gone hand in hand, or cheek by jowl, since the days of Fidel Castro´s revolution, but after falling out of favor, facial hair is back — and this time, it´s not political. Cuba´s old guard, for the most part, no longer sport iconic beards, but the youngsters do.

Clean-shaven President Miguel Diaz-Canel´s government only features one hirsute minister, vice-president Ramiro Valdes, 87. Having a beard these days on the streets of Havana is definitely more a question of style.

“Lately there are a lot of people, especially young guys, who are letting their beards grow — it´s a trend,” said barber David Gonzalez, 31, as he trimmed a customer´s goatee in his city center salon. In Old Havana´s Rue Obispo, Franco Manso, 24, took scissors to his own beard during a lull in business at his craft shop. “I saw that it suited me, so as it´s the fashion, I decided to keep it,” he said.

Castro told US television in an interview after the revolution: “My beard means a lot of things for my country. “When we have fulfilled our promise of good government, I will shave off the beard. In the end he decided to keep it. But Castro´s facial hair carried such symbolism that the CIA hatched a plan in the early 1960s to un-beard the revolutionary leader.

The plot involved an attempt to put thallium sulphate into his shoes so that his beard would fall out and make him a laughing stock. Castro, however, canceled the trip during which the chemical was to be used. Over the years, the symbolism has diminished, even if young Cubans continue to be surrounded at every turn by images of Fidel and Che Guevara and Camilo Cienfuegos — the revolution´s most famous “barbudos.

But according to clean-shaven journalist and writer Manuel Somoza, there were overwhelmingly practical reasons why beards took such a grip on Cuban culture in the immediate aftermath of the revolution — blades were practically non-existent.