Jamil Naqsh eulogised at High Commission evening

LONDON: Rich tributes were paid to renowned Pakistani painter Jamil Naqsh at a memorial evening organised by the Pakistan High Commission London in collaboration with his family on Tuesday. Naqsh passed away in London in May this year.

According to a statement, the event was attended by the family members of the artist, including his wife Najmi Sura, his fans, art lovers from UK and Pakistan and representatives of the media.

In his welcome address, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria paid rich tributes to Naqsh and his contributions to the world of art. He also extended his condolence to the bereaved family. Zakaria commended his role in introducing Pakistani art across the globe. “Jamil Naqsh was an eminent artist with distinct style which made him both innovative and representative of his age. Through his work, Naqsh has reclaimed the history of Indus Valley and highlighted the importance of Pakistan as a cradle of ancient civilizations. His artistic legacy would live on through generations to come,” he said.

Those who spoke on the occasion included art critic Marjorie Husain, Sarah Pirzada Usmani, Mohammad Rafiuddin, Maham Anjum, Hammad Nasar and Shahneela Ahmed (niece of Naqsh).

The speakers shed light on the artistic journey of Naqsh and salient attributes of his paintings. They covered various aspects of Naqsh as a person and as an accomplished artist. The speakers said Naqsh was Pakistan’s internationally celebrated artist who made his distinct mark on the world of art. They were of the opinion that Naqsh was a great human being with his heart full of love for fellow human beings and his paintings reflect his love for nature and humanity abundantly.

A visual presentation on Naqsh was displayed on the screen with low volume “Shehnai” as background music which created quite an ambience. At the end, Naqsh’s favourite “Toumba” by Sain Zahoor was also played. Sadia Barlow moderated the event where the community members, guests and Naqsh’s family appreciated the High Commission’s proactive cultural outreach initiative.