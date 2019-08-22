close
August 22, 2019

Qandeel’s parents pardon two sons

MULTAN: Parents of Qandeel Baloch have pardoned their two sons in the murder case of the model girl and filed an affidavit in court seeking their acquittal.

Azeem Baloch, father of the model girl, has prayed the court to acquit his two sons Wasim and Aslam Shaheen. He argued in his affidavit that the Qandeel murder case was registered on July 16, 2016 while the law relating to honour killings was amended on October 22, 2016. Therefore, he maintained, the new law was not applicable to that case. The accused should be acquitted under Section 345 of Criminal Procedure, he pleaded. The judge of Model court has summoned lawyers for arguments on the affidavit.

Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death at her home in Punjab on July 16, 2016. Her father had lodged a murder case against his son Wasim and his accomplices. Wasim had on record admitted to drugging and killing his sister when he was produced before a special magistrate.

