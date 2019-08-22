close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
Newsdesk
August 22, 2019

Sugar Mills case: Maryam, cousin’s remand extended till September 4

Top Story

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till September 4.

Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad conducted the proceedings. The NAB prosecutor argued that investigations were under process and, therefore, further physical remand was required for the purpose. He pleaded with the court for extending remand for another 15 days.

Counsel of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas opposed the remand plea, saying that the investigations had already been completed into the matter. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended the physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas for another 14 days and directed the NAB for producing them on September 4.

Earlier, the court had to adjourn hearing of the case for a while due to disturbance caused by PML-N workers. Several PML-N leaders were also present during the proceedings.A NAB team arrested Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas on August 8 and produced them before the accountability court on August 9, which had remanded them into NAB custody till August 21.

