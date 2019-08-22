APG adopts Pakistan’s 3rd Mutual Evaluation Report

ISLAMABAD: The Asia-Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG), a regional body of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), had adopted Pakistan’s third Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) during its annual meeting in Canberra, Australia, the finance ministry said here on Wednesday.

A senior level delegation from Pakistan headed by Dr Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, attended the APG’s 22nd annual meeting, which started on August 18 and would continue till August 23.

The MER covers the period from February to October 2018 and identifies a number of areas where further actions are required to strengthen the Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

The report does not cover the areas in which the government of Pakistan had made substantial progress since October 2018. In the discussions, the Pakistan delegation welcomed engagement with the international community in its efforts to countering terrorism and money laundering.

The delegation briefed APG members on the steps taken in recent times for improving its AML/CFT framework as well as the actions for ensuring effective implementation of the FATF Action Plan.

The Pakistan delegation also held a number of bilateral meetings with key delegations to brief them on recent progress by Pakistan in implementing the FATF Action Plan.It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is a member of the APG since 2000. APG requires its members to undergo mutual evaluation on the compliance of its AML/CFT framework with FATF recommendations.

During the meetings, Pakistan’s Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) also signed an MoU with the China Anti Money Laundering Monitoring and Analysis Centre (CAMLAC) on exchange of financial intelligence.