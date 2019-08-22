close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
August 22, 2019

China hails extension in Gen Bajwa’s tenure

Top Story

August 22, 2019

BEIJING: China has welcomed extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, calling him a sincere and old friend of the Chinese government and the army who has made positive contributions to relations between Beijing and Islamabad.

“Pakistan Army under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa will continue to make contributions to upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests as well as the peace and stability in the region,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“We believe under the leadership of Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army will continue to make contributions to upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests and regional peace and stability,” Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while commenting on the appointment of Gen Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years.“We have noticed this decision by the Pakistani government. General Bajwa is an extraordinary leader of Pakistan Army,” he added.

