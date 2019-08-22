Zakaria, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon discuss bilateral ties, regional situation

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria called on Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon on Wednesday and discussed with him bilateral relations and regional situation with particular reference to evolving situation in Jammu and Kashmir under Indian occupation.

In the wake of significant developments taking place in the regions of the two countries’ location, they discussed ways to exploit the opportunities to the mutual advantage and cooperate to deal with the challenges facing the two regions, said a statement.

They agreed to maintain close contact to further expand relations in diverse fields, particularly in economic sector. Zakaria briefed Lord Ahmad — who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict and Special Envoy on Freedom of Religion or Belief—on the gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and the evolving situation with bearing on regional security. Indian unilateral actions, inter alia, were systematically changing the demography of occupied Kashmir. In this context, the High Commissioner referred to the UN Security Council resolutions, which categorically forbid any material change in the state of Jammu and Kashmir till the amicable resolution of the dispute.

He also invited attention to the communication shutdown in occupied territory with outside world for two weeks and conveyed Pakistan government’s concern in this regard.Lord Ahmad underscored that the UK attached high importance to its relations with Pakistan and expressed UK’s keen interest in enhancing economic partnership with Pakistan. The minister also noted the concern expressed over the situation in occupied Kashmir, which he said was being closely monitored by the UK.