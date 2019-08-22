PA condemns scrapping of Article 370, 35-A by India

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Wednesday strongly condemned scrapping of Article 35-A and 370 by India to abolish the autonomous status of Kashmir besides demanding global fraternity take notice of Indian atrocities in the Held Valley.

The resolution, moved by Law Minister Raja Basharat after an amendment to it, proposed by Opposition was passed unanimously by the House. The resolution also extended complete support to the acts, including confining diplomatic ties with India, cutting trade relations with it, observing August 15, the Indian Independence Day as Black Day, setting up of Kashmir Cell desks in Foreign Ministry as well as establishing of Kashmir Desks in important embassies. It demanded resolving Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of Kashmiris and the UN Resolutions besides praying for the success of freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

“The House completely rejects scrapping of Article 35-A and Article 370, the step taken on August 5, aimed at ending the status of Held Kashmir which has put the peace of the region under immense threat” said the resolution.

It also stated that human rights violations in Kashmir had also increased after this act and constant curfew in the Valley had added to the human agony. The resolution also demanded the United Nations send the human rights activists to Kashmir who could play their role in stopping the human rights violations in the Valley besides demanding access of foreign media to IHK so that real facet of India could be exposed before the world.

The resolution also termed the Security Council meeting held on August 6 a great diplomatic success of Pakistan due to which Indian claim that Kashmir was its internal matter had also been exposed and stand of Pakistan that it had been a disputed issue had been vindicated.

It also stated that the House extended complete moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris and paid tribute to them for their freedom struggle. Different MPAs in their respective speeches expressed complete support to Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom and slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi for unleashing a reign of oppression in the occupied valley.

Awais Leghari, the PML-N legislator from Dera Ghazi Khan and son of former President Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari, speaking on the floor of the House stated that come what may, Pakistanis would stand by Kashmiri brethren. He said that Indian PM and RSS had been claiming for last six months of snatching Kashmir but Pakistani government remained unmoved and after everything was done, our Foreign Minister went to perform Hajj from where he was called in emergency.

He said Pakistan fell a victim into the ‘Trump Trap’ and even before the beginning of process related to the solution of Kashmir, this government proved a failure. Awais Leghari on the occasion urged the rulers understand the gravity of the situation and said that Pakistan had a role in Afghanistan and now it is time to move ahead from resolutions.

Khalil Tahir Sindhu, the PML-N Minority MPA while speaking on the occasion said that Shaheed Burhan Wani had put us under real debt and we as a nation must show unity in our ranks and must remain on the same page over Kashmir issue.

He said curfew had been imposed in Kashmir for last 35 to 40 days during which the Kashmiris had totally been disconnected with their families. He also demanded the government take up the issue at International Court of Justice.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat presented a resolution in Punjab Assembly against revoking of special status of Occupied Kashmir by India and added that we strongly condemn the Indian move to abrogate special status of Held Kashmir and totally reject the abolishing of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution. He said that Indian step had put the regional peace at stake and the continued curfew in Held Kashmir and human rights violations had become the human tragedy in the Valley. He demanded the international community take notice of torture and barbarity in Held Kashmir and federal government appeal to the UN that human rights commission should be sent to Held Kashmir. The resolution also demanded that international media should be allowed to visit the Occupied Kashmir to disclose real Indian face to the world. Raja Basharat said that meeting of UN Security Council was a big diplomatic achievement of Pakistan because India claims that Kashmir is its internal matter. He said that steps like limiting the diplomatic relations with India, discontinuation of trade relations and observing 15 August as Black Day are taken to support the hapless Kashmiris. He said that we are thankful to China and other friendly countries for their support on Kashmir. He said that political parties, armed forces and others are fully united on the issue of Kashmir. Pakistan will continue diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmir issue. On the occasion, sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs were also paid rich tributes.

This is noteworthy that the PA session, which was held on the requisition of Opposition was chaired by Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari and continued only for one day.