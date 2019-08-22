close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Khurrum, Ahmad shine in first qualifying round

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Khurrum Inam and Ahmad Usman made a good start to the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lahti, Finland on Wednesday.

Seasoned shooter Khurrum, who has the honour of representing Pakistan in three Olympics, scored 47 points (23, 24) in the first qualifying round of skeet event. Meanwhile, Ahmad, another shooter from Sindh, scored 45 points (23, 22). They will now play in the second qualifying round on Thursday (today). Earlier, Farrukh Nadeem secured 20th position in the Trap event. The World Cup will run untill Friday (tomorrow).

