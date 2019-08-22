Cable operators announce boycotting Indian channels

LAHORE: Kashmir will become Pakistan, Long Live Pak Army and Long Live Pakistan slogans were raised by Cable Operators of Pakistan (COP).

Cable Operators of Pakistan President Malik Furqan announced boycotting Indian channels and said no cable operator will show/run Indian channels, Indian movies and Indian ads during a press conference Wednesday at the Lahore Press Club. ‘First of all Pakistan’ is our slogan, he added.

The cable operators also boycotted Indian sports channels and said any sports channel of any Indian citizen being aired by any country will be boycotted. ‘Kashmir will become Pakistan’, such video and slogans will be shown on cables, he added. The ‘war’ will continue till the freedom of Kashmir, this slogan will be run on cables. Cable operators are with Pakistan Army for the freedom of Kashmir, he further added.

He said a meeting on current situation was held on August 20, Pemra chairman, DG Operations, RGM Lahore and other officials attended the meeting and Indian content was the main agenda. Pemra Chairman Mirza Aslam Baig had briefed the cable operators on national security. The cable operators told them they would sacrifice their lives for the country. They reiterated that they will defend the country.

Cable Operators of Pakistan General Secretary Ch Tahir said illegal transmission was not Pemra’s responsibility and it can be only stopped by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Malik Furqan appealed to the prime minister for making a committee comprising MI, ISI, PTA, FIA Pemra and COP to check illegal transmission through IP addresses. These IP addresses will be provided to the committee for stopping illegal transmission.