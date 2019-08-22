ATC to try anchor’s murder case

KARACHI: The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts in Karachi accepted the charge sheet of TV anchor Mureed Abbas murder case and sent it to anti terrorism court for trial.

Atif Zaman was arrested by the police for allegedly murdering TV anchor Mureed Abbas and his friend Khizar Hayat in cold blood in DHA phase 6 on July 9, 2019. According to the police, the accused had a financial dispute with the TV anchor and his friend and called them to his office but killed them instead at a restaurant.

The Police said it was disclosed during interrogation that the accused had cheated several people by obtaining large amounts of money from them for investment. The case has also been conveyed to National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Ag ency for probe. The investigation officer told the court that the accused killed the TV anchor and his friend in cold blood which created widespread panic and requested the administrative judge to accept the charge sheet as sufficient evidence was available to prove the guilt of the accused before the trial court. The administrative judge while accepting the charge sheet sent the case to ATC-I for trial.