PM tells Sindh governor to meet Kashmiris living in Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to meet the Kashmiri community living in Karachi and highlight the plight of their brethren in

the Indian-occupied Kashmir among them.

The prime minister gave the directives on Wednesday during his meeting with the Sindh governor at the PM Office in Islamabad. A handout issued here by Sindh Governor House said the meeting also reviewed the development projects being undertaken by federal government in Karachi. The prime minister would formally inaugurate four such federally funded development projects in Karachi in the last week of September, 2019.

Imran also asked the Sindh governor to submit to him a progress report about rest of the development projects initiated by federal government in Karachi. The meeting also took stock of the federal government's Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.