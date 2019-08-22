close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Funeral of martyred DSP held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

SUKKUR: The funeral of DSP Khanpur, Rao Shafiullah, was held on Wednesday at the Police Headquarters, Sukkur, and attended by AIGP, Dr Jameel Ahmed, DIGP Larkana, Irfan Baloch, DIG Sukkur, Iqbal Dara, SSP Larkana, Masood Bangash, SSP Sukkur, Irfan Samoon, family members of the deceased and civil society.

While talking to media persons, AIGP Dr Jameel Ahmed said DSP Khanpur Rao Shafiullah was martyred in the line of duty on Tuesday and his guard Babar Shah was critically injured. He said the operation against criminals would continue until the recovery of the kidnapped folk singer Jigar Jalal and his team members. Dr Jameel said the police are currently putting all efforts to get safe recovery of the captives, as feudal lords are being engaged to resolve the issue. He said the martyred DSP started an operation against the criminals on a tip-off but unfortunately during the course of duty, he embraced martyrdom.

The AIGP said the kidnappers were identified and will advise them to surrender themselves or a grand operation against them would be launched. He said all efforts were underway to get the folk singer freed within 24 hours and if it does not happen, then the police were determined to launch an operation. Meanwhile, a video went viral in which the kidnapped singer was seen appealing police to stop operation and to start talks with the criminals for their release.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan