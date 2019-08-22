Funeral of martyred DSP held

SUKKUR: The funeral of DSP Khanpur, Rao Shafiullah, was held on Wednesday at the Police Headquarters, Sukkur, and attended by AIGP, Dr Jameel Ahmed, DIGP Larkana, Irfan Baloch, DIG Sukkur, Iqbal Dara, SSP Larkana, Masood Bangash, SSP Sukkur, Irfan Samoon, family members of the deceased and civil society.

While talking to media persons, AIGP Dr Jameel Ahmed said DSP Khanpur Rao Shafiullah was martyred in the line of duty on Tuesday and his guard Babar Shah was critically injured. He said the operation against criminals would continue until the recovery of the kidnapped folk singer Jigar Jalal and his team members. Dr Jameel said the police are currently putting all efforts to get safe recovery of the captives, as feudal lords are being engaged to resolve the issue. He said the martyred DSP started an operation against the criminals on a tip-off but unfortunately during the course of duty, he embraced martyrdom.

The AIGP said the kidnappers were identified and will advise them to surrender themselves or a grand operation against them would be launched. He said all efforts were underway to get the folk singer freed within 24 hours and if it does not happen, then the police were determined to launch an operation. Meanwhile, a video went viral in which the kidnapped singer was seen appealing police to stop operation and to start talks with the criminals for their release.