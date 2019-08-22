USAID delegates visit UVAS

LAHORE: United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Agriculture Office Deputy Chief Mr Malick Haidra visited University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore and called on Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbaniat on Wednesday.

Malick Haidra was accompanied by Asadullah Khan, COR, USAID, Muhammad Junaid, COP, USAID PEEP, and Dr Sanaullah, livestock specialist, USAID PEEP. Later a detailed meeting of the delegation was held with UVAS senior faculty members.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani spoke about the historic collaboration between UVAS and USAID for the development of livestock and dairy sector especially the farming community of the rural areas in Punjab. He mentioned the role of Center for Applied Policy Research in Livestock (CAPRIL) for developing policy papers, conducting various field studies for the development of livestock, dairy and poultry sectors. The UVAS senior faculty members briefed the delegation.