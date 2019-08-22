Cops directed by IGP Punjab to take part in flood relief activities

LAHORE: IG Punjab directed police force to play active role in rescue activities in the wake of possible danger of flood.

He said that police of Kasur and Pakpattan along with the police of other riverine districts should help out the citizens in taking them to safer places. He directed that flood relief camps should be established in flood affected areas besides providing rescue activities and police teams should keep on patrolling in villages and populated areas lying over river banks. He stressed upon officers of Punjab police that they should ensure a close coordination with other institutions in rescue activities and should perform their duties with full commitment and dedication so that no stone should be left unturned in the difficult situation of flood and properties and lives of people might be saved.