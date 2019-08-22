COMSATS hosts Chinese varsity delegation

LAHORE: COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus hosted a senior delegation from Guangzhou University, Guangzhou China.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, this visit was a result of existing research collaboration between the Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials (IRCBM) at COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus and the Centre for Advanced Analytical Science at Guangzhou University, China. The visiting delegation included Prof Qixue Zhang, Vice President of the Guangzhou University, Ms Biru Liang, Director of the International Office in Guangzhou University, Congmin Liu, Deputy Director of the Science & Research Office and others

The visitors were welcomed by Prof Qaisar Abbas, Director CUI Lahore Campus, along with Head of Academics and Research CUI Lahore Campus, Heads of Departments and collaborating scientists. Both the teams exchanged ideas about faculty and student exchange, development of joint centres, holding of joint conferences and related events, scholarships and post doctoral fellowship for students and faculty amongst other things.

To further the commitment from the initial collaboration which has proved to be very fruitful Guangzhou University and COMSATS University Islamabad signed an intent document for scientific cooperation between the two universities. Prof Qixue Zhang highlighted the brotherly relations between the two countries.