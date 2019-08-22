close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Man shot dead by neighbour

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was shot dead and another injured in Manawan area here on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Noman of Jamshed Town. The injured identified as Azam was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be critical. The accused identified as Raheel, a next door neighbour of the victim, and his accomplices had an exchange of hot words with Noman and Azam over an unknown issue and later Raheel opened fire.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan