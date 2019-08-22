Man shot dead by neighbour

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was shot dead and another injured in Manawan area here on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Noman of Jamshed Town. The injured identified as Azam was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be critical. The accused identified as Raheel, a next door neighbour of the victim, and his accomplices had an exchange of hot words with Noman and Azam over an unknown issue and later Raheel opened fire.