KP state guest houses to be available for public in Sept

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday asked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to present report on the on-going uplift projects, as he will inaugurate four projects of the federal government next month in Karachi.

Sindh governor met the Prime Minister here at the Prime Minister Office and briefed him about the on-going projects. The Clean Karachi Drive was also discussed during the meeting. The governor was directed to present a report on the remaining on-going projects to the Prime Minister.

The prime minister asked Sindh governor to meet the Kashmiris, who live in Karachi and highlight the Kashmir issue. The Prime Minister will inaugurate four projects in Karachi in the last week of September.

Meanwhile, the prime minister chaired a meeting to review the progress so far made on opening the government buildings and government rest houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for public. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, provincial Minister for Tourism Atif Khan and other senior officials were present on the occasion. He was also given update in this connection on five important government buildings, including the Governor House, Karnak House, CM House and IG House.

The prime minister was given briefing on the progress so far made on opening the important government buildings and rest houses for public in the province. He was informed that 49 rest houses in Malakand and Hazara Division would be available for public next month. He was also apprised of the 169 rest houses, to be opened for public.