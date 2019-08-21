close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 21, 2019

Brazil bus hijacker shot dead by police

World

AFP
August 21, 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO: A hijacker armed with what turned out to be a toy gun was shot dead by police in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday after he held a busload of passengers hostage for several hours on a major bridge in peak-hour traffic.

Dozens of people were trapped on the public bus on a heavily transited bridge connecting Rio with the neighboring city of Niteroi after it was commandeered by the man, who also carried gasoline. Around 31 people were stuck on the vehicle throughout the terrifying, four-hour ordeal, but no one was hurt, police said. At least six others—four women and two men—were freed.

A military police spokesman said the man turned out to be carrying a toy gun. “It was necessary for the sniper to neutralize (the hijacker) and save people on the bus. He (hijacker) died at the scene.”

Heavily armed police including military and snipers had surrounded the bus as they negotiated with the hijacker, whose identity has not been released.

A live broadcast of the scene showed several ambulances parked near the bus, receiving hostages as they were released one by one.

The man reportedly boarded the Rio-bound bus at 5:30 am (0830 GMT) and began threatening passengers.

“He said the bus was being hijacked and didn´t ask for our belongings,” Hans Moreno, one of the passengers, told Globo TV. “He was very calm, very quiet.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World