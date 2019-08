Brazil bus hijacker shot dead by police

RIO DE JANEIRO: A hijacker armed with what turned out to be a toy gun was shot dead by police in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday after he held a busload of passengers hostage for several hours on a major bridge in peak-hour traffic.

Dozens of people were trapped on the public bus on a heavily transited bridge connecting Rio with the neighboring city of Niteroi after it was commandeered by the man, who also carried gasoline. Around 31 people were stuck on the vehicle throughout the terrifying, four-hour ordeal, but no one was hurt, police said. At least six others—four women and two men—were freed.

A military police spokesman said the man turned out to be carrying a toy gun. “It was necessary for the sniper to neutralize (the hijacker) and save people on the bus. He (hijacker) died at the scene.”

Heavily armed police including military and snipers had surrounded the bus as they negotiated with the hijacker, whose identity has not been released.

A live broadcast of the scene showed several ambulances parked near the bus, receiving hostages as they were released one by one.

The man reportedly boarded the Rio-bound bus at 5:30 am (0830 GMT) and began threatening passengers.

“He said the bus was being hijacked and didn´t ask for our belongings,” Hans Moreno, one of the passengers, told Globo TV. “He was very calm, very quiet.”