Wed Aug 21, 2019
AFP
August 21, 2019

India, Pakistan alone must resolve Kashmir issue: UK PM

Top Story

LONDON: India and Pakistan must resolve the Kashmir issue between themselves, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a phone call on Tuesday.

Johnson “made clear that the UK views the issue of Kashmir as one for India and Pakistan to resolve bilaterally. He underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue,” a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office said.

