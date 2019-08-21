India, Pakistan alone must resolve Kashmir issue: UK PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: India and Pakistan must resolve the Kashmir issue between themselves, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a phone call on Tuesday.
Johnson “made clear that the UK views the issue of Kashmir as one for India and Pakistan to resolve bilaterally. He underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue,” a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office said.
