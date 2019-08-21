Cueist Babar faces financial crunch, seeks job

ISLAMABAD: Ace cueist Babar Masih, who represents Pakistan in international tournaments, was running from pillar to post to obtain a job for ensuring a respectable livelihood for his family.

The Rawalpindi born self-made former Pakistan No 1 said, “Despite winning several laurels for the country, I don’t represent any department. Current junior players have been offered jobs instead of me. I don’t know the reason as I have outstanding performances in my career,” Babar told APP on Tuesday.

Babar’s top international performances include 2019 Asian Championship Doha, Qatar (gold, silver, bronze medal); Asian Championship 2018 in Doha (gold medal); World Championship in Egypt 2017 (gold medal); Asian Snooker Championship 2017 at Kyrgyzstan (silver medal); 2016 Asian Billiard Sports Championship Fujairah (gold medal) and 2015 World Team Event Pakistan (gold medal).

His national pinnacle performances comprise 2013 Punjab champion, 2016 Punjab ranking champion and 2018 Punjab ranking champion. “I have been playing snooker for the last 17 years and have been giving my 100 percent. I am in dire need for a job to support my family,” Babar, who is currently ranked 11th in Pakistan, said.

To a question, he complained that the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) was not doing necessary efforts for providing jobs to cueists. “PBSA had told me that they had been trying for my employment in banks but no outcome had yet been seen,” he said.

He said in 2016 former PBSA president Alamgir Shaikh had promised him for a job if he performed well in tournaments. “In that year I topped in the tournaments and was ranked Pakistan No 1 but was not offered any employment,” he said.

When contacted, PBSA President Munawar Hussain Shaikh said that the departments preferred to give jobs to junior players. He said currently no negotiations were in progress to get job for Babar.