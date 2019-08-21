close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
August 21, 2019

Ban on polythene bags: Food outlet staff manhandles govt team

National

NR
News Report
August 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Officials of the Ministry of Climate Change visited the famous food outlet Savour Foods in Blue Area Islamabad on Tuesday to inspect the ban on plastic bags; however, its staff manhandled the inspection team and utterly refused to comply with ban orders, local media reported.

As per sources, the Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), an Executive Agency under the Ministry of Climate Change, Ms Farzana Altaf along with its staff, and officials of the district administration and police reached Savour Foods as part of its drive to ensure the implementation of ban on plastic shopping bags.

However, Savour Foods staff resorted to bullying and misbehaved with the entire inspection team including media. They also declined to act upon the orders with regard to banning the plastic bags.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police was called to deal with the situation. The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat said that an action has been initiated. He assured that a FIR will be registered against culprits and they will be brought to justice.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan