Ban on polythene bags: Food outlet staff manhandles govt team

ISLAMABAD: The Officials of the Ministry of Climate Change visited the famous food outlet Savour Foods in Blue Area Islamabad on Tuesday to inspect the ban on plastic bags; however, its staff manhandled the inspection team and utterly refused to comply with ban orders, local media reported.

As per sources, the Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), an Executive Agency under the Ministry of Climate Change, Ms Farzana Altaf along with its staff, and officials of the district administration and police reached Savour Foods as part of its drive to ensure the implementation of ban on plastic shopping bags.

However, Savour Foods staff resorted to bullying and misbehaved with the entire inspection team including media. They also declined to act upon the orders with regard to banning the plastic bags.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police was called to deal with the situation. The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat said that an action has been initiated. He assured that a FIR will be registered against culprits and they will be brought to justice.