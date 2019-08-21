close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Transparency in releasing govt ads, PA told

National

Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

KARACHI: The Sindh Minister for Information and Labour, Saeed Ghani, told the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday that government advertisements would be given only to those publications registered in media list of the Information Department, besides it must be a regular publication, he said. The minister said the publication's circulation was not the only criterion for giving advertisements.

The information minister said there are 734 publications in Sindh including daily, weekly, fortnightly and monthly. The daily publications were 413, he said. He said the government wanted to financially support the low circulated publications and this practice would continue. Saeed Ghani said the affairs of the Sindh Information Department are being run under the Act of 2002 but after the passage of 18th Amendment new law and policies would be formulated. The working for that was initiated last year but due to reservations by journalists' associations a committee was formed to address them first, he added. He said after the satisfaction of every stakeholder a new draft law would be presented before the assembly.

