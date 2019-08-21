Trump terms Imran, Modi his good friends

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump spoke with the prime ministers of India and Pakistan on Monday, urging them to reduce tensions over the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

"Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi of India, and Prime Minister (Imran) Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir," Trump tweeted.

"A tough situation, but good conversations!" the president wrote. On August 5, New Delhi scrapped Article 370 in the Indian constitution that had granted IHK special autonomy. It split the state of Jammu and Kashmir in two and downgraded their status to union territories, sparking a row with Pakistan.

Modi´s government also restricted freedom of movement in the region and cut the internet and phone lines.