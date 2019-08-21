India unleashes genocide in Kashmir: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that India had unleashed genocide in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), women were being subjected to humiliation and locals were being forcefully taken away by the security forces.

He told a news conference here that he was saying with full responsibility that India was already resorting to ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris, whereas some 6000 had been wounded in massive use of pellet guns, tear gas and other aggressive techniques. Despite the ongoing atrocities, he pointed out that at 300 different points, people of Kashmir braved the curfew and faced the brutal Indian forces. He added the entire communication system had been disrupted and due to the curfew, people were facing starvation and also facing acute shortage of medicines.

“A humanitarian crisis has surfaced in occupied Kashmir and the world, particularly the Western countries and NGOs, which used to provide much-needed support and help in such situations, are today silent,” he maintained. “Those who gave us lectures on human rights are today silent on human tragedy in Indian occupied Kashmir and this shows their double standards,” he remarked. He claimed that so far 6000 Kashmiris had been arrested: some shifted to Srinagar and suburban areas while majority of them was taken to Delhi and north of India and were being subjected to brutalities at make-shift centres.

AJK president said that any visitor, trying to see the captives, was being subjected to even violence. He lamented from 1947 to till today, India had persisted with occupation of Kashmir and that was why its recent measures were illegal and unconstitutional and had attacked Kashmir with sending in 1,80000 more troops there and the imposition of curfew had turned the entire region into a prison.

AJK president said India had decided to divide the state into two parts and made Jammu and Laddakh a federal unit. “India claims to be the largest democracy in the world but on ground, there is no undemocratic and fascist regime anywhere on the globe,” he remarked.

All these measures, he noted, were in negation of the United Nations, Geneva Convention and international laws and India had been trying to give the impression, as if it was his internal matter, whereas US President Donald Trump had already offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue and India had then said it was an issue between the two countries. He continued but then India resorted to unilateral actions and deployed fresh troops in Occupied Kashmir and it also manifested that New Delhi lied and cheated with regards to Kashmir and tried to deceive the world on this count.

AJK president ruled out the possibility of any compromise on Kashmir issue but said that there could be the possibility that Modi might have used Trump, who had not mediated but talked to prime ministers of Pakistan and India.

On this occasion, he urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfil its responsibility for resolution of festering Kashmir dispute in accordance with its pending resolutions. He added a meeting of the UN Security Council on Kashmir after a gap of fifty years was an important development.

However, he emphasised it was only a beginning while the government of Pakistan was determined to stay in touch with the Security Council as the situation in occupied Kashmir was expected to deteriorate in the days to come.

He said it was the responsibility of the UN Security Council to hold open sessions on Kashmir and take steps to bring to an end the ongoing massacre of Kashmiri people. “Illegal actions of the Indian government should be rejected by the UN Council. India cannot annex the disputed territory. The dispute can only be resolved by granting right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir,” he argued.