Wed Aug 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Four dead, 40 hurt in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

HAFIZABAD: Four people, including a woman, were killed in a road accident near Pindi Bhattian on Tuesday.

A bus was carrying passengers to Lahore from Mansehra when it overturned on Motorway. As a result, four people, including Ghulam Abbas and Gulzar, were killed on the spot. More than 40 persons, including Riaz Ahmad, Muhammad Banaras, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Nadeem, Mian Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Umer, Naveed Ahmad, Konain Shah, Nazar Hussain and Munir Shah, sustained injuries and rushed to the THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian.

