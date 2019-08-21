Mayor asks people of Karachi to stop paying taxes to Sindh govt

KARACHI: Talking to the media, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar asked the people of Karachi to stop paying their taxes to the Sindh government.

He said that the citizens of the city pay Rs350 billion in taxes but their problems are not addressed by anyone.

He advised the residents of Karachi to launch peaceful protests across the city so that the basic problems could be highlighted and resolved. He pointed out that the streets are littered with heaps of garbage and overflowing sewage.

He said that CM Syed Murad Ali Shah is responsible for all of this because he holds the charge of the chairman of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board as well as the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Akhtar was talking to the media at the launch of a clean-up campaign in Malir Town’s Saudabad area in District Korangi with the collaboration of Bahria Town.

The mayor said the campaign they started will result in temporary convenience but it is not a permanent solution.

“The water accumulated in the streets is not rainwater but overflowing sewage, and the problem can be solved only when the KWSB and the SSWMB mend their ways.”

He said that these organisations are Shah’s. “The SSWMB spent Rs24 billion on cleaning in Karachi but could not get us rid of tonnes of garbage present on the streets.”

Meanwhile, PPP leader Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday that Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar’s suggestion to the city’s residents to not pay their taxes to the Sindh government is tantamount to inciting them to commit an act of civil disobedience.Addressing the media at the Sindh Assembly, the chief minister’s law adviser said that it is an old tactic of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) — the political party with which the mayor is affiliated — to try to divide the people. Wahab said that instead of accepting its own failures, the MQM always attempts to make the people fight one another, adding that the mayor’s statement is condemnable and that the leadership of Akhtar’s political party should take notice of it.

The adviser said that the city’s people are well aware of the mayor’s “ineligibility” and that Akhtar is looking for an escape route but the people will not let him flee.

“I myself am an Urdu-speaking Sindhi Pakistani, and I consider Sindh my motherland. But the MQM always indulges in the contradictory policy of saying the province is their motherland when they have to visit interior Sindh, and when they have to play their heinous political game on Karachi’s situation they advocate the province’s division.”

Wahab said that being the spokesman for the provincial government, he completely rejects the mayor’s statement and considers it an attempt to wage politics of Sindh’s division.