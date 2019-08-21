NA Speaker, KP governor discuss political, economic situation

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in Parliament House here Tuesday.

Matters relating to political and economic situation in the country in general and KPK province, in particular was discussed. The situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) arising out of the unconstitutional steps of Indian government also came under discussion. The governor said that Indian government’s unconstitutional steps and militarisation of the valley had created unrest in the region.

He said that timely diplomatic initiative of the Pakistan government had further brought the Kashmir issue into limelight and gathered international support in that regard. He said that the international community should take notice of the worst human rights abuses against Kashmiri people and pursue resolution of the issue in accordance with the UN resolutions. He said that people in KPK would stand by their Kashmiri brethren whenever needed.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan was committed for moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with their aspiration and UN resolutions. He said that Joint Session of the Parliament was held to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and all the political parties in the Parliament had similarity of views on Kashmir. He condemned Indian aggression and atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

The Speaker said that pursing parliamentary diplomacy, he established telephonic contacts with his foreign counterparts for gathering support specially the speakers of Russia, Iran, Chinese and Turkish parliaments. He said that they would strongly support stance of Pakistan on Kashmir on all international parliamentary forums.

The KPK governor later apprised the Speaker about the development work being carried out in the province especially the tribal districts. He said that provincial assembly election in those districts was a step forward in mainstreaming and development of those areas.