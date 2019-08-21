Man kills wife for not bearing male child

OKARA: A man allegedly murdered his wife for not bearing a male child at Hujra Shah Muqeem on Tuesday.

Nasreen alias Allah Moafi, a mother of four daughters, was married to Muhammad Umar. The fourth daughter of the couple was only one month old. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly strangled his wife.

Dozens of men attempt to occupy MPA’s house: Scores of armed men on Tuesday tried to occupy the house of MPA Syeda Jugnu Mohsin at Mohallah Jeway Shah, Shergarh. Reportedly, scores of persons entered the residence of the MPA, who was not present at home, and allegedly tried to occupy it. They also opened fire in the air to create panic. They also manhandled MPA’s assistant Rai Muhammad Imran and servant Muhammad Imran. In the meantime, neighbours gathered outside the house after hearing shouting and screaming. To it, the accused fled. The accused were later identified as Mustafa, Mohsin, Irfan and others. Shergarh police have registered a case and started investigation.

AC INJURED IN ACCIDENT: Depalpur Assistant Commissioner Tabraiz Sadiq on Tuesday injured when his jeep overturned during his emergency visits to different villages around the River Sutlej. He and his two guards were rushed to the DHQ Hospital for treatment. The AC was visiting distant villages to check facilities being provided to the local flood affectees. Meanwhile, the Sahiwal Division commissioner has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements taken by the district administration for rescuing and helping the flood affectees around the River Sutlej.