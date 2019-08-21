close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Man kills wife for not bearing male child

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

OKARA: A man allegedly murdered his wife for not bearing a male child at Hujra Shah Muqeem on Tuesday.

Nasreen alias Allah Moafi, a mother of four daughters, was married to Muhammad Umar. The fourth daughter of the couple was only one month old. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly strangled his wife.

Dozens of men attempt to occupy MPA’s house: Scores of armed men on Tuesday tried to occupy the house of MPA Syeda Jugnu Mohsin at Mohallah Jeway Shah, Shergarh. Reportedly, scores of persons entered the residence of the MPA, who was not present at home, and allegedly tried to occupy it. They also opened fire in the air to create panic. They also manhandled MPA’s assistant Rai Muhammad Imran and servant Muhammad Imran. In the meantime, neighbours gathered outside the house after hearing shouting and screaming. To it, the accused fled. The accused were later identified as Mustafa, Mohsin, Irfan and others. Shergarh police have registered a case and started investigation.

AC INJURED IN ACCIDENT: Depalpur Assistant Commissioner Tabraiz Sadiq on Tuesday injured when his jeep overturned during his emergency visits to different villages around the River Sutlej. He and his two guards were rushed to the DHQ Hospital for treatment. The AC was visiting distant villages to check facilities being provided to the local flood affectees. Meanwhile, the Sahiwal Division commissioner has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements taken by the district administration for rescuing and helping the flood affectees around the River Sutlej.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan