Wed Aug 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

DSP martyred during operation to recover folk singer

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

SHIKARPUR: DSP Khanpur Rao Shafiullah was martyred and a private guard Baber Shah got injured, while three docoits were killed during the operation to recover Sindhi folk singer Jigar Jalal in Shikarpur on Tuesday.

The report said that the operation was halted temporarily after the martyrdom of the DSP Khanpur. The operation was going on in Katcha area of Garhi Taigho to recover the captive folk singer Jigar Jalal when the dacoits opened fire on police party. As a result, Khanpur DSP Rao Shafiullah martyred and his private gunman was critically injured. The police shifted the injured to Sukkur Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the ASP Shikarpur Amjad Farooq Battar told the media persons that the folk singer was imprisoned along with other members of his team after they were invited to perform in a wedding function in Garhi Taigho. He said the operation was carried out to recover the captives and as many as seven alleged criminals were arrested during the operation while three dacoits were killed and two were injured.

