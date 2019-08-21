CS directs steps to develop Kotli Sattian as tourist spot

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, accompanied by Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Capt (r) Saqib Zafar visited Kotli Sattian and reviewed ongoing development projects there.

According to a handout issued here, the chief secretary (CS) directed that all possible measures be taken to develop Kotli Sattian as a tourist spot on a par with Murree. He said that the development of Kotli Sattian as a tourist point would not only raise the living standard of locals but also provide tourists with opportunities to explore new places.

He issued instructions to the authorities concerned regarding the installation of entrance gates, history boards, benches with umbrellas on them, signboards and dustbins at tourist spots. He ordered upgrade of all the rest houses of Kotli Sattian, saying that sustainability of every project should also be ensured to achieve its long-term objectives.

Later, the chief secretary visited the Tehsil headquarter hospital and checked medicines stock and healthcare services being provided to patients. He asked the authorities to equip the hospital with latest medical facilities and move a summary to his office in this regard at the earliest. This would ensure provision of best health care to tourists as well as locals, he added. The chief secretary also planted a sapling in Danoi Rest House as part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign in the province. MPA Maj (r) Larasub Satti, Kotli Sattian Assistant Commissioner Izhar Bajwa, Chief Conservator Forest Northern Zone Khizar Hayat Minhas and other officials concerned were also present.