Charge sheet against double murder suspect

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday approved the charge sheet against the DHA double murders suspect Atif Zaman under the Anti-Terrorism Act, after hearing arguments from the prosecution and the defence. The police is likely to present the charge sheet in the court of the anti-terrorism courts administrative judge today (Wednesday).

Atif along with his brother Adil Zaman allegedly killed his business partners, anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat, over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority on July 9 and allegedly tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the torso at his apartment in the neighborhood later. On the previous hearing, the South district’s JM 5, Abdur Raqeeb Tunio, had directed the defence lawyer to submit his comments on the matter. The judge had observed that the court wanted to listen to both the sides before sending the case ahead. The decision to put the ATA in the case was taken after Atif refused a confession in the court against the police’s claim that he wanted to admit to his crime. On July 23, the suspect had declined to record a confession after a judge asked him if really wanted to do so.

Opposing the move, the defence lawyer argued that the incident occurred over a monetary dispute and had nothing to do with the terrorism. He said that the ATA was being included in the case on the pressure from the media.

The prosecutor argued that the suspect killed two people within five minutes and in the meanwhile roamed the streets displaying his weapons. He said that a CCTV footage of the incident was available on the media and many people saw it.

He added that the suspect killed his business partners over asking their shares and his attempt was tantamount to threatening other partners that whoever will ask the money will meet the same fate as of the deceased.

The judge after listening to the arguments approved the challan under the ATA and ordered police to file the charge sheet with the ATCs administrative judge.

Atif is currently in jail on judicial remand. His brother remains absconding. The court keeping in view Atif’s condition had ordered the jail authorities to provide all medical facilities to the suspect since he required care for the allegedly self-inflicted fire arm wound.

According to a court staffer, police has named 35 witnesses in the charge sheet against Zaman brothers. It reads that Atif fired four bullets at Abbas and three at Hayat which proved fatal. It added that the empties found on the crime scene have been matched with the pistol found on Atif.